Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A man who traveled from Norway to Florida to surprise his father-in-law was accidentally shot dead by him instead

Article Image

At a press conference on October 3, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson described the case as a "really sad occurrence."

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

A man traveled from Norway to Florida to surprise his father-in-law for his birthday. But when he leaped out of the bushes, he was mistakenly killed.

Christopher Bergan, 37, arrived at the home of Richard Dennis, 61, on Tuesday evening and began banging on his front door.

Dennis, unsure who was outside, ran the person off, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said in a press conference. But, just a few hours later at 11:30 p.m., the banging started again -- this time at the back door, Johnson said.

Dennis turned on the back door light and stepped out.

That's when 37-year-old son-in-law Bergan, fresh off a flight from his native Norway, jumped out of the shadows, scaring Dennis. He fired a shot, striking Bergan in the heart and killing him instantly, Johnson said.

"Investigation has revealed that this was totally accidental," Johnson said. "It was a really sad occurrence."

No charges are warranted in this case, Johnson said.

"Anybody who's religious out there, you need to pray for this family, because I can't imagine what they're going through," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
We are tracking once again the chance for rain beginning this Friday afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Not going to be the best weather for Friday night high school football as we are tracking chances of rain this evening into the overnight hours so pack that rain poncho or jacket if you're heading out. Temperatures will be in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events