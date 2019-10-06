Clear

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded

Article Image

Four people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at a bar in Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 8:30 AM
Updated: Oct 6, 2019 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Holly Yan, CNN

Nine people were shot at a private Kansas City bar overnight and authorities say the assailant is on the run.

The shooting broke out at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET) at the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

Four of the shooting victims died inside the bar, Tomasic said. The five other victims were hospitalized in stable condition Sunday.

None of the victims have been publicly identified. The motive remains unclear.

The Tequila KC bar is a private, members-only venue, CNN affiliate KSHB reported.

Police found handgun shell casings at the scene, but it's not clear whether one or more shooters were involved, KSHB said.

"We do not have a good enough description yet, to put anything out for a suspect, or suspects," Tomasic said. "We don't even know how many."

Detectives are looking for surveillance video of the area. Officers cleared the bar early Sunday morning and were waiting on a search warrant to re-enter it.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 49°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
A cold front pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Saturday afternoon bringing in dry but cooler weather for our Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events