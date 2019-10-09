Clear

'Bachelor' star Peter Weber injured in 'freak accident' but doing OK

Article Image

Peter Weber, the star of the next edition of "The Bachelor," was involved in what the show's host Chris Harrison called a "freak accident" that left him needing stitches. Harrison wrote on Instagram that Weber is "100% OK."

Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Peter Weber is, however, "100% OK," according to Harrison.

"There's been some wild claims and rumors about Peter today," Harrison wrote on Instagram. "Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he's 100% OK and production is already back underway. He's still the dashing, handsome pilot we've all dreamed of."

Harrison did not go into detail on the accident, but a source familiar with production told CNN it it was not as bad as what was being reported by some media outlets on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Weber was already back to work on set and going on dates.

Weber, 28, was announced as the next "Bachelor" star during the finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" just last month.

The Delta Airlines pilot was the second runner-up from last season's edition of "The Bachelorette."

Show Bachelor franchise air on ABC and are produced by Warner Bros. Television, which like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.

Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
