Clear

Drake 'hurt' by father's allegations he faked drama to sell records

Article Image

Drake called out his father, Dennis Graham, for suggesting that the rap star faked drama between them in his lyrics to sell more records.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 11:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Drake's father has got the star in his feelings.

The rapper recently took to his Instagram stories to post a note about his dad, Dennis Graham.

"Woke up today so hurt, man. My father will say anything to anyone that's willing to listen to him," Drake wrote in his note. "Every bar I ever spit was the truth and the truth is hard for some people to accept."

Drake, 32, has portrayed his father as being absentee in his lyrics such as on the song "Look What You've Done" in which he raps "And my father living in Memphis now, he can't come this way/Over some minor charges and child support that just wasn't paid."

Graham recently sat down for an interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106 radio station in Los Angeles.

The elder Graham accused his son of not being honest about their relationship.

He insisted he had "always been with Drake" and alleged his son was manufacturing drama between them to make money.

"I said, 'Drake, why are you saying all of this different stuff about me, man? This is not cool,'" Graham said. "And he goes 'Dad, it sells records.'"

Drake's parents split when he was young and he grew up in Toronto with his mother.

In a 2013 interview with GQ he said of his dad "He's slick. He could sell water to a well" and talked about trying to mend their fractured relationship.

"It's an emotional process," Drake said. "My father is an incredible man --charming, talented, and stylish -- and I'm sort of living the dream he had for himself. But his actions served as that reverse role model for me. There are a lot of things that I don't ever want to do."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 58°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 58°
Fairfax
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 58°
Today we will start seeing an increase in cloud cover and then eventually the chance for some scattered showers this afternoon and we will hang on to the warm temperatures today as well. Rain chances will then continue to be in the forecast through Friday morning. This is happening as a strong cold front pushes through the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events