Clear

Fall nor'easter becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa as it spins southeast of New England

Article Image

CNN meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the latest on the winds and coastal flooding from Subtropical Storm Melissa.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 2:10 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

The fall nor'easter spinning southeast of New England strengthened into Subtropical Storm Melissa on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. ET, the storm was about 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustain winds of 65 mph.

Despite the change in the storm's status, its impacts are expected to remain the same. That means wind gusts up to 50 mph and coastal flooding from the mid-Atlantic to southeastern New England, the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to begin moving away from the US on Friday night and gradually weaken over the next couple of days. It's expected to be a post-tropical system by Saturday night, the hurricane center said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 34°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
The cold front has arrived after blowing through the area on Thursday. Temperatures on this Friday morning are in the 30s and 40s but with a strong wind from the west-northwest, the wind chills are in the 20s. Kids need the winter gear before heading to school this morning!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories