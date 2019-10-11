Fall nor'easter becomes Subtropical Storm Melissa as it spins southeast of New England

The fall nor'easter spinning southeast of New England strengthened into Subtropical Storm Melissa on Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 11 a.m. ET, the storm was about 190 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts with maximum sustain winds of 65 mph.

Despite the change in the storm's status, its impacts are expected to remain the same. That means wind gusts up to 50 mph and coastal flooding from the mid-Atlantic to southeastern New England, the hurricane center said.

The storm is forecast to begin moving away from the US on Friday night and gradually weaken over the next couple of days. It's expected to be a post-tropical system by Saturday night, the hurricane center said.