Clear

A New York EMT had a stroke on the job and a colleague who tried to help had an aortic aneurysm

Article Image

An emergency medical technician raced to assist a colleague who had a stroke on the job, but he fell unconscious before he could help. Both medics were in critical condition Thursday evening, according to New York Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 3:40 AM
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Rob Frehse, CNN

An emergency medical technician raced to assist a colleague who had a stroke on the job, but he fell unconscious before he could help.

"We're not believers in coincidences, except for today," Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro told reporters on Thursday. "And it is an extremely tragic coincidence."

Liam Glinane, 63, an EMT with the New York City Fire Department, was driving an ambulance Thursday on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway when he suffered a stroke and had a minor crash, city officials said.

He was alone in the ambulance and was not responding to an emergency.

Lt. Raymond Wang, another EMT, arrived on the scene to help and saw that Glinane was unconscious. But he suddenly suffered an aortic aneurysm before he was able to treat his colleague, Nigro said.

A physician who had been driving in the ambulance with Wang was able to give them medical assistance before they were taken to a local hospital, city officials said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asked the community to keep the medics and their families in their prayers.

"It's a very tough day for the FDNY and for all of us here in New York City," the mayor said. "Two brave members of the FDNY out there, doing their job, protecting us, and I just want to let everyone know about them."

Both medics were in critical condition Thursday evening, Nigro said.

Glinane has worked for the fire department for 28 years and Wang has been with the agency for 19 years, officials said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 43°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
On Friday, another warm day is expected with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. Winds on Friday will be gusty coming from the south at 15-25 mph. Rain is possible Friday night and early Saturday. Much of the day on Saturday appears dry and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs are going to be in the lower 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories