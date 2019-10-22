Clear

One injured in shooting at Santa Rosa high school in California, police say

One person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, according to Santa Rosa Police.

Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

One person was injured in a shooting at Ridgway High School in Santa Rosa, California, on Tuesday, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Summer Gloeckner.

This does not appear to be a mass shooting incident, Gloeckner said, and police called it an "isolated shooting." Detectives are talking to the victim as the investigation continues.

The possible suspect was detained, and the search for the weapon is ongoing, police said on Twitter.

Ridgway High School, Santa Rosa High and Santa Rosa Junior College are on lockdown while police investigate, Santa Rosa Police said.

Santa Rosa is located in northern California, about 55 miles north of San Francisco.

