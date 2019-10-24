Clear

New 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming from Disney+

Article Image

A sequel to the cult-classic film "Hocus Pocus" is reportedly in the works for forthcoming streaming platform Disney+.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:10 AM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Just in time for Halloween is news you can use.

There's reportedly a new "Hocus Pocus" movie coming.

According to Deadline, the new film is in the works for forthcoming streaming service Disney+ with a script from television writer and producer Jen D'Angelo.

The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th century witches wreaking havoc in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

It's become a cult classic and must-see viewing every Halloween season.

No word yet on if the original cast will be returning for the new movie or any plot details.

Disney+ has been stirring excitement almost since it's announcement.

Last month a social media thread of some of the content that would be featured on the streaming service was the talk of Twitter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Savannah
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
A cold front has pushed through the KQ2 Viewing Area this will bring in cloudy skies and a slight shower chance on Thursday. The top weather story will be the below average temperatures as cooler air filters in as we'll struggle to get into the middle to upper 40s for highs by the afternoon.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories