Impeachment investigators invite John Bolton to testify

Democratic House impeachment investigators have invited former national security adviser John Bolton to testify behind closed doors next week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The committees have also invited National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg and his deputy Michael Ellis to appear on Monday, according to the sources.

A House Intelligence Committee spokesman declined to comment.

If he appears before Congress, Bolton would be the senior-most witness to testify in the impeachment inquiry to date, and he's at the center of several big events related to the freezing of Ukraine aid and the push for Ukraine to investigate the 2016 election and Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

But it's still a mystery whether Bolton will testify: Bolton's former deputy, Charles Kupperman, defied a subpoena on Monday and did not appear before the committees, after he filed a lawsuit asking a judge to rule whether he has to comply with the subpoena since the White House has argued the investigation is illegitimate.

Bolton and Kupperman share the same attorney, Charles Cooper.

The push to bring in Bolton is also a potential signal that the deposition phase of the investigation is nearing a close, as Democrats prepare to shift to public hearings.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel said Wednesday that the committees have not yet issued a subpoena for Bolton to testify, but if Bolton does not appear voluntarily, it's "something that we would consider."

"I've always found him to be very straightforward and honest about what he believes," Engel said.