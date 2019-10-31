Clear

Lady Gaga's Golden Globes dress is being auctioned off by a hotel housekeeper

Article Image

A Valentino periwinkle dress worn by Lady Gaga at the Golden Globes is being auctioned off by a housekeeper who found it in the star's hotel room.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Oscar Holland, CNN | Stella Chan, CNN

The dramatic periwinkle dress worn by Lady Gaga at this year's Golden Globes is being auctioned off by a housekeeper who found it in the star's hotel room the day after the awards.

The singer and actress allegedly left her billowing Valentino haute couture gown at the Beverly Hilton after the ceremony in January. It then spent months in lost and found, before being given to the employee who discovered it, according to the auction house behind the sale.

A listing on the website of LA-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions shows the dress accompanied by a "letter of authenticity," in which the housekeeper -- whose name has been blurred by the auction house -- explains how the item came into her possession.

In the letter, the hotel employee said she "turned in the dress to lost and found" the day after the ceremony. The letter claims that the gown was held there until September, after which the housekeeper said the hotel "gave it to me as a gift."

According to the auctioneer, the item comes in two parts: a floor-length gown and a 10-foot-long train. The dress is described as being in "near fine condition, with only light soiling to the train."

The sale runs until Thursday, and online bids opened at $8,000, though the auction house expects it to make significantly more.

Questions have been raised over whether the dress was ever the hotel's to give away. Beverly Hills Police Department told CNN that it responded to a call made Friday about a "possible theft investigation."

"During the investigation, it was determined that a designer dress which had been missing had recently been placed up for private auction," read the police statement. "It was determined that no crime had taken place. The police do not have an active criminal investigation. The matter is being resolved between the concerned parties."

Manager of Nate D. Sanders Auctions, Michael Kirk, confirmed to CNN that the sale is going ahead as planned. He estimated that the item could sell for between $20,000 and $40,000, adding that "it's difficult to say" due to the dress being "such a unique, one-of-a-kind piece"

"We take provenance very seriously and do due diligence on all items we take on consignment, including consulting our attorneys when necessary," he said in an email.

The dress was among the most eye-catching ensembles at 2019's Golden Globes, which saw the singer and actress nominated for her role in the remake of "A Star Is Born." Designed by Valentino's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the gown appeared to pay homage to the one worn by Judy Garland in the 1954 original.

On the night, Gaga paired the dress with a Tiffany's diamond necklace and arrived with two helpers to carry her long silk train.

Valentino and the Beverly Hilton have not yet responded to CNN's request for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories