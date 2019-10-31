Clear

Ciara and Russell Wilson channel Bey and Jay for Halloween

Article Image

Stars like Lisa Rinna, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake channeled their favorite celebrities for Halloween.

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Oct 31, 2019 5:10 PM
By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Ciara and Russell Wilson nailed Halloween.

The married duo dressed up as Beyoncé and Jay Z, specifically from their "APES**T" music video, and looked incredible.

Ciara wore a copy of Beyonce's silk pink suit with a red rope belt and her hair cascading down from a high half-ponytail. Wilson wore a turquoise suit and gold chain necklace like the rapper did. His hair looked similar too.

The two posed in front of a gold-framed portrait of Barack and Michelle Obama. In the video, Bey and Jay pose in front of the Mona Lisa, but everything else looked the same.

"From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas... Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween," Wilson captioned a video of the pair.

Check out the real deal here:

No word on if the Carters have seen the costumes yet.

