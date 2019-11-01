Clear

Almost 800,000 customers are left without power from Maine to Virginia

Article Image

A powerful system finally heads out but leaves blustery conditions for the northeast and freeze warnings in the south. CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the weekend forecast.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 9:20 AM
Updated: Nov 1, 2019 9:20 AM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

Almost 800,000 customers are without power Friday from Virginia to Maine after storms swept through Thursday evening.

Con Edison workers were working to restore service in Queens, New York, near John F. Kennedy International Airport, CNN affiliate WABC reported.

Winds blew trees down, and roofing materials and debris were stuck in power lines, the station reported.

Five states combined for almost 600,000 of the customers without power: New York, Pennsylvania, Maine, Connecticut and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.

The others were Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont, the power site reported.

In Boston, gusts up to 60 mph are possible Friday morning, with the wind calming somewhat later in the afternoon, CNN affiliate WBZ reported.

More than 75 million Americans are under wind advisories or warnings Friday morning from the Great Lakes into the Northeast, CNN meteorologists said.

There were more than 175 reports of severe wind late Thursday from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, the National Weather Service said.

More than 20 low-temperature records were set Thursday from the Midwest to the East Coast, CNN meteorologists said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories