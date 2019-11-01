Clear

Woman found dead with a python wrapped around her neck in a home with 140 snakes

A woman was found dead with an 8-foot python wrapped around her neck in a home filled with 140 snakes, according to Indiana State Police.

Posted By: By Allen Kim and Rebekah Riess, CNN

A woman was found dead with an 8-foot python snake wrapped around her neck, according to Indiana State Police.

The snake was a reticulated python, which is native to southeast Asia and is considered to be the longest snake in the world.

The Benton County dispatch in Oxford, Indiana, received a 911 call Wednesday night after Laura Hurst, 36, was found unresponsive.

Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures on her but were unsuccessful.

Police say there were 140 snakes at the property, and that approximately 20 of the snakes belong to Hurst. According to police, Hurst frequented the property "about twice a week."

The home is owned by Benton County Sheriff Donald Munson, according to property records. Munson did not return a CNN call for comment Thursday afternoon.

Munson told the Lafayette Journal & Courier that Hurst's death was a "tragic accident" and that he was "being fully cooperative with everybody."

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley told CNN that no one lives in the home and that it had been renovated and set up specifically for the collection of snakes.

He said that Hurst was "apparently there checking on her snakes. For whatever reason, she apparently got the snake out and she was doing what people do with snakes."

Riley said that the snake may have caused Hurst's death and that an autopsy will be performed on Friday to provide an official cause of death.

