Clear

Selena Gomez and her little sister stole the show at the 'Frozen 2' premiere

Article Image

The cast of "Frozen 2" stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and talked about how hard it was to keep the plot of the movie secret from their kids.

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 9:40 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 9:40 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

This is how you walk a red carpet!

Selena Gomez and her little sister, Gracie Teefey, 6, wore matching princess outfits at the "Frozen 2" premiere Thursday night in Hollywood.

This is everything.

Gomez captioned a picture from the premiere on her Instagram, "Hope I'm officially the best big sissy ever now.. she was LIVING her best life!! Frozen 2 was amazing!!!"

The sequel to the 2013 film has been all fans could think about since it was announced.

The original brought in a whopping $1.27 billion at the worldwide box office.

This time around Princess Anna, Queen Elsa, Kristoff and Olaf set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers, which they'll need to do to save their kingdom from evil.

Along the way, they must battle a mysterious storm, massive ocean waves, an array of monsters and other forces that threaten our favorite characters.

"Frozen 2" hits theaters November 22.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Maryville
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 22°
Cameron
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 16°
Fairfax
Clear
29° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 20°
A warming trend is expected to begin today after a cold day on Thursday. It is a very chilly start to the day, however, with temperatures in the teens and 20s but by afternoon, temps will climb into the mid to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories