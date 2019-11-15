6 Trump associates have been convicted in Mueller-related investigations

Six associates of President Donald Trump have been convicted of crimes since he took office, all stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some of the defendants pleaded guilty, and others were convicted after jury trials.

Some, but not all, of the charges were related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Here is a complete list.

Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen

Tax evasion

Lying to a bank

Campaign finance violations

Lying to Congress

Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates

Conspiracy against the US

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort

Conspiracy against the US

Tax evasion

Bank fraud

Hiding foreign bank accounts

Conspiracy to obstruct justice

Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos

Lying to the FBI

Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone

Lying to Congress

Obstruction of Congress

Witness tampering