6 Trump associates have been convicted in Mueller-related investigations

Six associates of President Donald Trump have been convicted of crimes since he took office, all stemming from former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. Some of the defendants pleaded guilty, and others were convicted after jury trials.
Some, but not all, of the charges were related to Russian meddling in the 2016 election.
Here is a complete list.
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen
Tax evasion
Lying to a bank
Campaign finance violations
Lying to Congress
Former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn
Lying to the FBI
Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates
Conspiracy against the US
Lying to the FBI
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort
Conspiracy against the US
Tax evasion
Bank fraud
Hiding foreign bank accounts
Conspiracy to obstruct justice
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos
Lying to the FBI
Former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone
Lying to Congress
Obstruction of Congress
Witness tampering
