Two yachts were just destroyed in a fire. They were worth over $20 million

Over $20 million worth of property went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where two multimillion-dollar yachts were destroyed in a fire.

Posted: Nov 17, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Elizabeth Wolfe and Brandon Griggs, CNN

More than 60 firefighters and three fire boats battled the blaze at Universal Marine Center docks in Fort Lauderdale, working to prevent the fire from spreading to other yachts nearby.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue reported that nobody was injured.

Officials believe the blaze began on a 160-foot yacht named Lohengrin and spread to a neighboring 100-foot yacht named Reflections.

The estimated loss from the fire is more than $20 million, said Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Crews were still on the scene of the fire Sunday, working to remove scaffolding surrounding the boats and extinguish hot spots, according to a Twitter post by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

The yachts appear to have been under construction prior to the fire, indicated by scaffolding and tarps surrounding the boats.

After the hot spots have been snuffed out, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said they will begin salvage efforts and an investigation into what caused the blaze.

A weak cold front passed through Sunday morning. We'll have partly sunny skies heading into the afternoon. Winds have switched up to the northwest, allowing temperatures to be a bit cooler in the lower 50s for highs.
