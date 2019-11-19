Ex-envoy testifies he was 'surprised' by additional attempts to get Ukraine President to announce Biden probe

Former US Special Envoy Kurt Volker told lawmakers Tuesday that he was "surprised" to learn there had been additional conversations about the Ukrainian President announcing an investigation into President Donald Trump's political rivals.

Volker's testimony before impeachment investigators is a key component of the House's inquiry, as he was one of the so-called "three amigos" who met with Trump on Ukraine policy and worked directly with Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to help Ukraine draft a statement on investigations.

Republicans have seized on his previous closed-door testimony in which he said he saw no evidence of a quid pro quo conditioning US security aid and a one-on-one meeting on an investigation.

But Volker, the first witness in the House's impeachment inquiry, said that since his initial testimony "a great deal of additional information and perspectives have come to light."

LIVE UPDATES: Four key impeachment witnesses testify

"I have learned many things that I did not know at the time of the events in question," he said. "I did not know of any linkage between the hold on security assistance and Ukraine pursuing investigations. No one had ever said that to me -- and I never conveyed such a linkage to the Ukrainians."

Volker was involved in an effort with Giuliani, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in crafting a statement for Zelensky to deliver that would satisfy Trump's concerns.

After Giuliani proposed including specific references to "Burisma and 2016," Volker said, the Ukrainians said they did not want to go forward with the statement. Volker said he thought the matter was then dropped -- which was not the case.

"These were the last conversations I had about this statement, which were on or about August 17-18. ... At this time, I thought the idea of issuing this statement had been definitely scrapped," Volker said. "In September, I was surprised to learn that there had been further discussions with the Ukrainians about President Zelensky possibly making a statement in an interview with US media similar to what we had discussed in August."

One of the conversations Volker was unaware of was when Sondland spoke to an aide to Zelensky on September 1 following a meeting between Vice President Mike Pence and Zelensky. In the side conversation, Sondland said that he told the Ukrainian aid that the US security aide would be released if Zelensky announced the investigation.

That conversation was only revealed after Sondland amended his testimony, saying he recalled it after his deposition.

Volker testified Tuesday afternoon alongside National Security Council aide Tim Morrison, who had been on the July 25 call between Trump and Zelensky. Volker is a key witness for Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry because, as a former State Department official, he provided the committee with text messages documenting conversations he had with Sondland, Giuliani and the Ukrainian political aide.

Morrison is another witness who, like Volker, Republicans requested for public testimony Unlike the witnesses who testified Tuesday morning, Morrison had said in his closed-door deposition that he did not have concerns about the content of the call, only the potential that it could have leaked.

"As I stated during my deposition, I feared at the time of the call on July 25 how its disclosure would play in Washington's political climate. My fears have been realized," Morrison said Tuesday in his opening statement.

At the same time, his closed-door deposition corroborated the account of Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, that he was told US security aid had been conditioned on the opening of an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Volker had a very different understanding as the events were unfolding this summer. Volker testified that he did not understand that the push to investigate the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma was actually a reference to investigating Biden and his son Hunter. Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors for Burisma Holdings.

"As you know from the extensive, real-time documentation I have provided, Vice President Biden was not a topic of our discussions," Volker said. "In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company Burisma, as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden. I saw them as very different -- the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable."

Volker added: "In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections."

Volker said he told Giuliani that the allegations being made about the Bidens were "not credible," and that Biden would not "have been influenced in any way by financial or personal motives in carrying out his duties as vice president."

Volker also explained that he "may have been engaged in a side conversation, or had already left the complex," when Sondland raised the notion of Ukraine announcing investigations to secure a meeting with Trump on July 10. And he said he was not aware of Sondland's July 26 phone conversation with Trump.

Volker also dismissed the "three amigos" nickname that had been used by Sondland to describe the three officials leading Ukraine policy: Volker, Sondland and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

"I never used that term -- and, frankly, cringe when I hear it -- because for me, the 'three amigos' will always refer to Sen. John McCain, Sen. Joseph Lieberman and Sen. Lindsey Graham," he said.

This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.