Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson crashes wedding with Danny DeVito

Article Image

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny Devito were staying at the same Mexico hotel that was also hosting a wedding, so the duo surprised a newlywed couple with a song at the reception.

Posted: Nov 25, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his "Jumanji: The Next Level" costar Danny DeVito were having a relaxing night in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, when they decided to crash a wedding.

While on a break from press interviews for the film, the two were sipping tequila together when they announced they were going to surprise a lucky bride and groom.

"I've never crashed a wedding, but with DeVito this was truly unforgettable," the former wrestler captioned a video of the two singing songs on Instagram on Sunday.

Johnson continued: "We were sippin' on a lil' Teremana tequila enjoyin' the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of 'Jumanji' work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding."

The famous duo arrived at the reception surprising guests and newlyweds.

They went on to sing a duet of "Unforgettable."

"It was actually quite beautiful and the love and mana in that room surrounding the wedding couple was so strong," Johnson wrote. "Congratulations to the lovey bride, Kristine and handsome groom, Will. And their four children, Ryan, Mason, Edie & Max. Beautiful family. The Abbots aka Brady Bunch."

In the video, Johnson also gave some advice to the groom for a happy marriage.

"Five words that Danny and I live by: 'Yes honey, you are right,'" he joked.

"Absolutely," DeVito agreed.

Commenters on Instagram thought the two made an amazing duo. "The Rock is amazing," one wrote. "Wedding Crashers II starring Dwayne Johnson & Danny DeVito," another wrote.

