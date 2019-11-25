Clear

Machete-wielding robbery suspect shot and killed in Hollywood, police say

A man wielding a machete was shot and killed by police officers after he appeared to carjack a vehicle in a fast food restaurant drive-through and speed away from the scene. CNN affiliate KCAL has the story.

Posted By: By Ralph Ellis and Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A robbery suspect wielding a large machete was shot and killed by police officers Monday afternoon in Hollywood, Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Chris Ramirez said.

The suspect can be seen on cell phone video at first being chased by an officer, then turning and charging at the officer.

Police think the suspect entered an auto parts store on Highland and Sunset and committed robbery at knifepoint. CNN affiliate KBCW said the store clerk told them the man stole some batteries and jumper cables.

He took the merchandise to a nearby fast food restaurant drive-through and carjacked a customer, Ramirez said. The suspect got into the car and tried speeding away from the scene, but crashed into two patrol cars in the parking lot, Ramirez said.

The suspect got out of the car, still carrying the machete, and ran from police, Ramirez said. Police chased him and initially used "less lethal" force before officers shot him, Ramirez said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, Ramirez said. He has not been identified.

The officer seen on video suffered minor injuries to his elbow and knee and was treated on scene.

