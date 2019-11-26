Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts

New York Times: Trump knew about whistleblower complaint when he released Ukraine aid

Article Image

President Donald Trump had been briefed on the whistleblower complaint when he released military aid to Ukraine in September 2019, The New York Times reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. Maggie Haberman, the reporter who broke the story, speaks with Erin Burnett.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 9:30 PM
Updated: Nov 26, 2019 9:30 PM
Posted By: By Paul LeBlanc, CNN

President Donald Trump had been briefed on the whistleblower complaint that's now at the heart of the House impeachment inquiry when he released military aid to Ukraine in September, The New York Times reported Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

The people told the Times that lawyers from the White House counsel's office briefed Trump on the complaint and explained that they were attempting to ascertain whether they were legally obligated to give it to Congress.

News of Trump's knowledge of the complaint before his decision to release the security assistance underscores a key question at the heart of the impeachment inquiry about whether the aid was tied to Trump's wish for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

CNN reported earlier Monday that the White House budget office's first official action to withhold $250 million in Pentagon aid to Ukraine came on the evening of July 25, the same day Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke on the phone, according to a House Budget Committee summary of the office's documents.

A hold had been placed on the Ukraine aid at the beginning of July, and the agencies were notified at a July 18 meeting that it had been frozen at the direction of the President, a week before the Trump-Zelensky call.

The career official who initially withheld the aid money was Mark Sandy, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sandy testified before House impeachment investigators in a closed-door deposition earlier this month.

Tensions between congressional Democrats and the White House have escalated sharply in recent weeks as House impeachment investigators have conducted a steady stream of public hearings that have seen multiple government officials link Trump and his advisers to a Ukraine pressure campaign.

A CNN poll released Tuesday shows that half of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office while 43% say he should not. Neither figure has changed since October, with support for impeachment remaining at its highest level thus far in CNN polling.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Mostly sunny skies are likely Wednesday before our next storm system moves in for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible on Thanksgiving with highs in the 40s. Friday into the weekend is looking to be cloudy with rain chances likely. Friday is looking to be the better day for those chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories