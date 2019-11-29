The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America is all lit up for the holidays

Deck the bridge with lights a plenty, fa la la la la, la la la la!

North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge, in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is showing its holiday spirit. "Lights over Gatlinburg" at SkyLift Park started on Thursday.

The bridge, which sits 140 feet over the mountain town, has been transformed into a tunnel of multicolored lights and gives visitors a bird's eye view of other seasonal decorations below.

Not a fan of heights? Don't worry -- as long as you are okay with a decently steep gondola ride -- you can still enjoy the holiday cheer from the vantage point of the SkyDeck, complete with a fire pit.

If you do walk the entire 680-foot length of the bridge, be sure to enjoy the glow of the festive decor on the glass center where you can look into the forest below.

The event is happening through January 25.