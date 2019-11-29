Clear

This Missouri hospital is caring for 12 sets of twins all born this week

Article Image

The neonatal intensive care unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, is busy caring for 12 sets of twins -- a record at the hospital. CNN affiliate KMBC has the details.

Posted: Nov 29, 2019 7:10 AM
Updated: Nov 29, 2019 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Melissa Alonso, CNN

While much of America was gathering around a dining table on Thanksgiving, this hospital stayed busy caring for not one, not two, not even three, but 12 sets of newborn twins.

The cuteness overload occurred this week at Saint Luke's Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Staff believe it's the largest number of twins the hospital has ever cared for at once.

"We always see multiples in here, but not 12 sets at one time," nurse Danielle Gathers told CNN affiliate KMBC.

And, predictably, they're incredibly cute.

Every set of twins was born this week -- all between five and 14 weeks early, a spokeswoman for the hospital told CNN. They're being cared for by staff in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Though some of the babies are looking at longer stays in the hospital than others, new mom Amanda Tollifer told KMBC she's hoping her new bundles of joy will be home by Christmas.

"It's our ultimate goal," she said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain chances are likely for your Black Friday so pack up that rain poncho or umbrella if you're heading out to shop. High temperatures Friday will be in the middle 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories