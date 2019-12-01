Clear

Shooting on the edge of the French Quarter leaves 11 injured in New Orleans

At least 10 people were injured and 2 are in critical condition in a New Orleans shooting, according to police.

A shooter injured 11 people early Sunday on Canal Street, on the edge of New Orleans' French Quarter, and a person has been detained though not charged, police said.

Ten of the victims were transported to local medical centers, and one walked into a local hospital. Two of the victims are in critical condition, the New Orleans Police Department said.

"An individual was detained near the scene," police said, but her or his possible involvement in the shooting is under investigation.

No arrests had been made as of about 6:30 a.m. (7:30 a.m. ET), according to police.

Police received a call reporting a disturbance at 3:21 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they could hear gunshots and found victims immediately, NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said.

The shooting address provided by police is a brief walk from the popular Bourbon Street, where tourists are known to congregate.

Paramedics and state and federal police have also responded to the scene.

