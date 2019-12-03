Clear

Kamala Harris poised to withdraw from 2020 presidential race

Article Image

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is poised to withdraw her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

Posted: Dec 3, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Dan Merica, CNN

Sen. Kamala Harris is poised to withdraw her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.

The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 46°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
After a windy weekend the winds have finally settled down across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. After a cold start to the day the cold air will start to slowly move away allowing warmer air to move back into the area.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories