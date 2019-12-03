Sen. Kamala Harris is poised to withdraw her candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, two sources familiar with the decision tell CNN.
The California Democrat informed her senior staff of the decision Tuesday morning and is planning a public announcement later in the day.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Related Content
- Kamala Harris poised to withdraw from 2020 presidential race
- Kamala Harris' big challenge
- Kamala Harris shows potential strength in 2020 primary
- Kamala Harris to preview 2020 message in new book
- Kamala Harris says race, gender issues 'about American identity' as 2020 hopefuls pitch progressives
- It's Kamala Harris' race right now
- Kirsten Gillibrand enters 2020 presidential race
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand enters 2020 presidential race
- Kamala Harris grills Kavanaugh on Mueller investigation
- Kamala Harris went on 'Ellen' and proved why presidential politics is the absolute worst
Scroll for more content...