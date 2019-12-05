House Judiciary Committee slates next impeachment hearing for Monday

The House Judiciary Committee has announced Thursday that it will convene its next hearing on the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on Monday.
The committee said in a statement that the hearing will "receive presentations from counsels to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and House Judiciary Committee."
LIVE UPDATES: Pelosi asks House to proceed with articles of impeachment
The announcement came after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated that Democrats would move forward with impeaching Trump over the next couple of weeks, as the caucus aims to have the full chamber vote before Christmas.
The Judiciary Committee held its first impeachment hearing on Wednesday, when a trio of legal scholars argued that Trump's unprecedented conduct was evidence of impeachable offenses. A fourth witness, requested by the Republicans, said at that hearing, argued that Democrats were making a mistake by pursuing a "slipshod" impeachment that would have long-lasting consequences.
