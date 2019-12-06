2 dead and several injured in shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola

For the second time in two days, a deadly shooting unfolded at a US Navy base when a gunman opened fire at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The shooting is over, the Escambia County, Florida, Sheriff's Office said, and the shooter is dead.

The base remains on lockdown, a Navy spokeswoman told CNN.

"Multiple injured personnel have been transported to local hospitals. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement agencies," Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac said in a statement.

Baptist Health Care received eight patients from the shooting, according to spokeswoman Kathy Bowers, who had no information on their conditions.

Friday's lockdown in Pensacola comes just two days after an active duty US sailor, Gabriel Romero, killed two civilian employees and injured another before killing himself at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii. Investigators have not announced a motive for the Wednesday shooting.

White House monitoring Pensacola shooting

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the Pensacola shooting, according to White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere. The White House is monitoring the situation.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel, according to the base's website. Many families also live there, said retired Rear Adm. John Kirby, CNN's military and diplomatic analyst, who was once stationed there.

"They love the base there," Kirby said of the sailors. "It's a great relationship between the people of Pensacola and the Navy and the base there. It's a terrific Navy town."

FBI personnel from Pensacola, Jacksonville and Mobile, Alabama, are responding to the station, an FBI spokeswoman said.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis offered "full support to law enforcement" investigating the incident.