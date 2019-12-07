LSU vs. Georgia: The governors are wagering seafood and a gift basket of ... something

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is feeling good. He just won re-election, and now he's making a splashy bet on Saturday's LSU-Georgia game for the SEC Championship.
Well, he's betting seafood. And he sounds pretty confident.
Edwards has made a friendly bet with his counterpart in Georgia over Saturday afternoon's game, which pits 12-0 LSU against 11-1 Georgia for the Southeastern Conference football title in Atlanta.
The stakes were already high. LSU sits second and Georgia fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia very much could use a win to get into the four-team college football championship playoff.
Edwards challenged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to the bet on Friday. He'll give Kemp some grub from Baton Rouge's Tony's Seafood if LSU loses.
Not that he thinks he'll need to pay up.
"I'm not worried about having to cover this bet because I firmly believe Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers, coached by Louisiana's own Ed Orgeron, are going to be hoisting the SEC championship trophy on Saturday," Edwards said on video posted to Facebook and Twitter.
Kemp responded, saying he'll wager a gift basket of Georgia produce on Georgia's victory. One might think peaches will be involved, but Kemp didn't give specifics.
"We've got a Georgia Grown gift basket that we're putting up for the Georgia side," Kemp said in a video on Twitter Friday.
"However, the Dawgs are going to win, so we look forward to keeping that right home with us and sharing it with our Georgia friends. Let's go Dawgs, so we can beat the Tigers on Saturday."
