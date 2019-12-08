Clear

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD is dead at 21

Rising star Juice WRLD, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, died in his hometown of Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Posted By: By Kelly McCleary, CNN

Rapper and singer Juice WRLD has died in Chicago, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

Juice, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, turned 21 on December 2.

Chicago police could only confirm a 21-year-old male suffered a medical emergency at Chicago's Midway Airport and later died at a nearby hospital.

An autopsy hasn't been performed and no cause of death has been determined, Cook County Medical Examiner's Office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny said.

Juice was signed to Interscope Records in March 2018 after scoring hits on SoundCloud with "Lucid Dreams" and "All Girls Are the Same," according to Billboard magazine, which profiled the artist in March.

SoundCloud says Juice was the most streamed, liked, and reposted artist on its platform in 2018 and "Lucid Dreams" notched the most plays of any song last year.

Juice WRLD was named Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Music world stunned by the sudden death

Fellow artist Lil Yachty, who featured Juice on his song "Yacht Club," went on Twitter to express his shock.

Singer Elllie Goulding collaborated with Juice on the song "Hate Me" earlier this year. She shared photos of them together and said he had "so much further to go" in his career.

Chart topper Lil Nas X also paid tribute on Twitter, saying it's "so sad how often this is happening lately" to up-and-coming artists.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

