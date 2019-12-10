Clear

A 5-year-old Alabama boy was shot and killed when his family got into a fight, police say

Article Image

A five-year-old boy was shot and killed in Alabama when two family members pulled weapons and began shooting at each other, police said. Tanarius Moore suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a hospital where he later died, Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told CNN.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 3:40 AM
Updated: Dec 10, 2019 3:40 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Natalie Johnson, CNN

A five-year-old boy was shot and killed in Alabama when his family got into a fight Saturday, police said.

Two family members pulled weapons and began shooting at each other during a fight when Tanarius Moore was struck around 2:30 p.m., a statement from Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams said.

Moore suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to a hospital where he later died, Williams told CNN.

Although Williams would not specify how the suspects were related to the boy, he told CNN that one suspect was taken into custody and a second suspect it still at large. Detectives are still questioning the suspect in custody, Williams said. Neither suspect has been named by authorities at this time.

Moore, also known as TJ, was a linebacker and running back for the Huffman Hurricanes, a youth football team in Birmingham, his coach Tabios Darden told CNN.

Darden remembered TJ's "infectious smile" and said the boy was the "best player on our defense." The day he was killed, he had been selected to play in the All-Star game, Darden said. The team plans to retire Moore's jersey number in his memory.

CNN has reached out to members of TJ's family for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
Maryville
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Savannah
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 10°
Cameron
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 15°
Partly cloudy skies and very windy across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on your Monday. The winds gusted up to 45 to 55 miles per hour as a strong cold front made its way into the area. A few snowflakes were found mainly on the Kansas side as the front moved by.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories