Golfer Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey busted in Florida sex crime sting

Article Image

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judge outlines the details behind a six-day sex crime sting in Florida that resulted in more than 100 arrests.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft, CNN

PGA golfer Tommy "Two Gloves" Gainey was among more than 100 people arrested over a six-day sex crime sting in Florida.

Gainey, 44, was charged with soliciting a prostitute, a misdemeanor in Florida, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. Gainey was released on $500 bond, according to Polk County jail records.

The undercover operation into prostitution, human trafficking and child predators began December 3. It was dubbed "Operation Santa's Naughty List."

Fifty-three people were charged with prostitution. Judd said Wednesday seven could be victims of human trafficking.

"I, in my heart, believe that every one of these prostitutes at some point in their time in their life were a victim of human trafficking, if in fact they're not currently a victim of human trafficking," Judd said, according to CNN affiliate WFLA.

Seven men were arrested for preying on children; five of the men traveled with intent to sexually harm children, according to the sheriff.

Gainey, called "Two Gloves" because he wears golfing gloves on both hands, was in town for a charity golf event the next day, Judd said.

"He didn't make it," the sheriff said. "He was a scratch."

According to Gainey's PGA Tour profile, he has accumulated about $6 million in career earnings. He won one PGA tournament in 2012 and played in 200 events.

The PGA Tour said through a spokesperson, "We are aware of the situation but have no additional comment." Gainey is a "past champion," playing in five events in that category last season.

Efforts to reach Gainey's representative for a comment were unsuccessful.

