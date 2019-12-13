Another coastal storm will impact the East this weekend

Another coastal storm is taking shape in the East, making for a wet and icy weekend.
Winter weather advisories stretch from portions of the South -- including areas outside Charlotte -- and extend all the way up to the mid-Atlantic.
Through midday Friday, the potential for up to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible along the I-40 corridor and the northern Charlotte suburbs. Portions of Virginia and West Virginia could see ice accumulate through the day, then switching to rain by the late afternoon.
During this time, travel will be difficult. Ice accumulation could bring down trees and power lines, resulting in possible power outages.
Most of the Northeast, including New York City and Boston, will be all rain.
Showers will begin late Friday and last through the day on Saturday. Amounts between an inch or two are likely. Most of the rain should be pushed offshore by Sunday.
