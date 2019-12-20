It's National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

On the third Friday in December, it's exciting to say

Today is Ugly Christmas Sweater Day!

Tacky sweaters galore! It's the holiday season!

Now, please, don't ask why. No one quite knows the reason.

It could be, perhaps, that the timing's just right.

It could be that there's a fun party tonight.

It seems that the most likely reason of all

May be the big smiles they bring to us all.

Make it festive or funny or snarky or sweet

There might be a contest and someone to beat.

They come covered in sparkles, sequins, and bells.

It needs to be extra in order to sell.

Pop culture plays into it, the people insisted.

How else would a chicken sandwich sweater even existed?

Whatever you do, just don't be a Grinch.

You can make one at home if you're in a pinch.

Grab the glitter! Go get the ribbons and bows!

A string of Christmas lights will make sure it glows.

The Whos down in Whoville will be very proud.

Your boring old sweater is now ugly and loud.

When the day comes to close, safely tuck it away.

You will need to wear it again next year anyway.