11 people were shot at a Chicago home, police say

Police say at least 11 people were shot at a Chicago residence possibly during a house party. CNN's Victor Blackwell and Amara Walker speak to photographer Michael Kowal who was on the scene as the case unfolded.

Posted: Dec 22, 2019 6:10 AM
Updated: Dec 22, 2019 6:10 AM
Posted By: By Alta Spells, CNN

At least 11 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on the 5700 block of South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 12:35 a.m., possibly during a house party, the Chicago Police Department said in an alert.

"Conditions, ages and genders are unknown at this time," the department said.

All victims were transported to nearby hospitals and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Today was the first day of winter but moving through this week we will only be getting warmer. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
