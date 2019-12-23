A Texas resident killed three people in an apparent home invasion, sheriff says

A suburban Houston resident grabbed a shotgun and killed three men who broke into his home early Monday, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a mobile home resident saw the men, who were dressed in dark clothing, get out of a car near the home in Channelview. The resident believed he saw a gun in one man's hand, Gonzalez said.

While the first resident hid, the suspects encountered a second man, who came out of his room with a shotgun, Gonzalez said.

"It appears there was some type of gunfire exchange," Gonzalez said. "The one with the shotgun was able to shoot at the three males, and they were all pronounced deceased here at the scene."

The resident who opened fire was hit once. He was being treated at a hospital, the sheriff said.

Gonzalez said authorities believe at least one suspect was armed with a pistol. It appears the men were committing a home invasion or attempted burglary, he said.

Channelview is about 15 miles east of Houston.