Meghan, Harry and baby Archie release their first Christmas card

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared a Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex featuring baby Archie.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:50 AM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Add a Christmas card from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and baby Archie to your holiday joy.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust released the family's first Christmas card on Twitter.

The adorable Archie is front and center, staring into the camera. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry sit it in the background, smiling.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card says. It is signed, "from our family to yours."

Archie was born in May. He is the royal couple's first child.

The tot made his debut on their South Africa tour in September.

There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
