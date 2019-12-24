Clear

After a 50-year 'ban,' a Wisconsin town is allowing snowball fights again

Article Image

City officials in Wausau, Wisconsin had a snowball fight to show their "snowball ban" doesn't actually forbid snowball fights between friends.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

The city council in Wausau, Wisconsin, is looking to tweak a nearly 50-year-old law prohibiting throwing snowballs within city limits.

Don't worry -- the residents of the central Wisconsin town haven't been deprived of a half-century of winter fun.

But the text of Wausau Ordinance 9.08.020, enacted in 1962, might make you think otherwise. It reads this way:

"No person shall shoot any objects, arrow, stone, snowball, or projectile by hand or by any other means at another person at, or into, any other building, street, alley, sidewalk, highway, park, playground, or other public place within the city."

After being discussed at the Wausau City Council's Public Health & Safety Committee meeting December 16, the amendment, which strikes the word "snowball," must still be approved by the full council at its meeting next month.

With a backdrop of fellow officers chucking snowballs at each other, Deputy Police Chief Matt Barnes explained the law in a video posted on December 5.

Barnes said the police department has enforced the projectile ordinance only about 10 times in the past 15 years.

Only two of those instances involved snowballs, but only because folks were pelting cars driving on the road.

He said the other instances involved people shooting crossbows in their yards, with the arrows landing on a neighbor's property, and when people threw heavy sandbags off the roof of a parking garage while people were walking on the sidewalks below.

City officials were pushing back on some recent news coverage about Wausau that got a bit out of hand. First a local TV station ran a story briefly remarking on the fact there was a curious snowball law on the books, the New York Post gave it more life and then another article called Wausau "the worst town in America."

Things escalated quickly.

But the truth is the law was never intended to ban your garden-variety friendly snowball fight.

"A fun snowball fight is a fun snowball fight, and that's not something we enforce this ordinance with," Barnes said in the video.

Then, to prove it, he nails the city mayor in the back of the head with a snowball.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 57°
There is a slight chance for some spotty showers over the next few days but the we dry out until the end of the week. Highs will be in the 50s through Christmas day and will continue to climb through the end of the week. Temperatures won't start to cool down until next weekend. A front is expected to push through, cool us off and bring some cooler air our way.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories