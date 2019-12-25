Clear

Songwriter Allee Willis -- who wrote the 'Friends' theme song -- dies at age 72

Article Image

Songwriter Allee Willis has died according to her partner Prudence Fenton. Willis penned the "Friends" theme song, along with Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland." She was 72.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan and Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Songwriter Allee Willis has died at age 72, according to her partner Prudence Fenton.

"Rest In Boogie Wonderland Nov 10,1947-December 24, 2019," Fenton captioned a photo of Willis on her Instagram page.

Willis is known for writing the "Friends" theme song, Earth, Wind, & Fire's songs "September" and "Boogie Wonderland," and co-authoring the Broadway musical "The Color Purple." She was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, according to their website.

A screenshot of an article reporting her death is on Willis' Instagram page with the caption, "We are extremely shocked and devastated to share this news."

Additional information regarding her death was not immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 41°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Cameron
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories