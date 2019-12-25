Clear

A woman and two young children found dead near parking garage in Boston

Article Image

A woman and two children younger than 5 were pronounced dead after being found on a sidewalk near a parking garage, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

Posted: Dec 25, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Dec 25, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson, Sheena Jones and Anna Sturla, CNN

A woman and two children younger than 5 were pronounced dead after being found on a sidewalk near a parking garage, Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said.

The three were found outside the Renaissance Park Garage near Northeastern University just before 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at a hospital. The cause and manner of death are unclear at this time, Gross said.

Their vehicle was found at the garage, District Attorney Rachael Rollins said. She noted that this time of year can be "challenging and difficult" for some.

"I feel it imperative that we let people know that there's help," she said.

The garage is near the Ruggles transit station. Kenneth Green, chief of police for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, said his heart goes out to the victims and the family.

"This is a tragic situation. Particularly when it involves children, as well as being on Christmas Day," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Maryville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Cameron
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 57°
Wednesday will be even warmer than today, most everyone will make it into the 60s for highs. It still looks like we will be seeing a front pass through on Thursday. That's when are cool down will start and highs will drop down to the 50s and then 40s later in the week. Chances of precipitation increase Friday through Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories