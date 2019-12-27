Clear

He tried to save his two daughters. All three died in an apartment fire

Article Image

The father initially made it out of the fire in his apartment, but rushed back in to save his children in Hemet, California. He died in the blaze, along with two of his five children.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:40 PM
Updated: Dec 27, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: By Cheri Mossburg, CNN

A father and the two daughters who he tried to rescue perished Friday morning in a Southern California apartment fire, officials said.

The unidentified father of five got out of the dwelling, then rushed back in to assist other family members, according to police in the city of Hemet. The 41-year-old father died along with two daughters, ages 4 and 12.

An 8-year-old son is reported to be in grave condition. A baby, an 11-year-old girl and the children's mother survived the predawn fire, according to Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller.

Several attempts to rescue the family of seven were made, according to Hemet Fire Chief Scott Brown. Firefighters were hampered by heavy fire and overhead power lines that prevented them from extending ladders, Brown said in a press conference.

"Our hearts bleed for the family," Brown said.

Firefighters' primary focus now is the investigation, which will look at all possible causes, including a Christmas tree.

Officials believe the fire started in the family's apartment and a criminal cause is not suspected, Miller said.

According to Lt. Jeff Davis of the Hemet Fire Department, 45 residents were displaced from the 25-unit, two-story apartment building. Davis said the Red Cross is assisting with providing shelter for some residents while other residents were able to make arrangements for a place to stay.

Hemet is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 34°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
40° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 34°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Saturday's rain will start light throughout the morning. It will intensify through the early afternoon as we hit our high temperatures in the upper 50s and that's when we will start to see heavier rain fall, rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 25mph. The second round will finish up overnight on Saturday. Sunday morning one last batch of light showers will move through. After Sunday we are in the clear for the rest of the week with clear skies and highs in the 40s through New Years Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories