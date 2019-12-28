Clear

At least 5 people died in a small plane crash near Louisiana airport, officials say

Article Image

At least five people are dead and four others are injured after a small plane crashed into a field in Louisiana. CNN's Martin Savidge speaks with aviation analyst Peter Goelz about what officials may look for as they investigate.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Dec 28, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Melissa Alonso and Dakin Andone, CNN

At least five people died Saturday when a small plane crashed near Lafayette Regional Airport in Louisiana, Lafayette Fire Chief Robert Benoit said.

One person on board survived the crash, which occurred at 9:22 a.m. local time, Benoit said in a news conference. The survivor was taken to the hospital along with three people who were on the ground, Benoit said.

The eight-passenger plane was taking off from the airport when it crashed, Benoit said.

Weather conditions at Lafayette Regional Airport were listed as foggy throughout Saturday morning, with a visibility of 0.75 miles, according to the National Weather Service. At 7 a.m. local time, visibility was listed at 0.25 miles, which the NWS designates as "dense fog."

Lafayette is about 130 miles west of New Orleans.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 51°
Saturday's rain will start light throughout the morning. It will intensify through the early afternoon as we hit our high temperatures in the upper 50s and that's when we will start to see heavier rain fall, rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 25mph. The second round will finish up overnight on Saturday. Sunday morning one last batch of light showers will move through. After Sunday we are in the clear for the rest of the week with clear skies and highs in the 40s through New Years Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories