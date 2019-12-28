Clear

Filming of music video ends in 2 deaths and 6 injuries after apparent drive-by shooting, police say

Article Image

The victims were filming a rap video near Berwyn in Harris County when they were "ambushed" by shooters, according to investigators.

Posted: Dec 28, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Alta Spells, CNN

Two people were killed during an apparent drive-by shooting during the filming of a music video in the Houston area Friday night, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

At least six others were injured.

Officers were called out around 9:30 p.m. local time to a residential neighborhood near Berwyn in Harris County for reports of a drive-by shooting, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a press briefing at the scene.

When the officers arrived, they found a group of young males with gunshot wounds, two of whom were dead. The group were in the parking lot of an office complex filming a rap video when they were "ambushed" by shooters that were "in cars and or foot" firing into the lot, Gonzalez said.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, four other victims were transported to local hospitals and two more victims arrived at area hospitals with related gunshot injuries, Captain J. Shannon of the Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

Investigators are looking into what led to the deadly shooting. The investigation is expected to be complex, according to Gonzalez because the crime scene was so large.

Investigators are still trying to identify the suspects and a motive. When asked whether the shooting was gang-related, Gonzalez said, "I'm not going to rule that out, but I'm also not going to say it was because simply we don't know."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Fairfax
53° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Saturday's rain will start light throughout the morning. It will intensify through the early afternoon as we hit our high temperatures in the upper 50s and that's when we will start to see heavier rain fall, rumbles of thunder and wind gusts up to 25mph. The second round will finish up overnight on Saturday. Sunday morning one last batch of light showers will move through. After Sunday we are in the clear for the rest of the week with clear skies and highs in the 40s through New Years Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories