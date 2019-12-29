Clear

20 million people are under winter weather alerts across the Northern Plains, Midwest and Northeast

Article Image

Over 20 million people are under winter weather alerts across the northern Plains, Midwest and Northeast. CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar has the latest forecast for your New Years Eve travel plans.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Sundays are for staying in -- especially this week, as a winter storm sweeps across parts of the US.

Over 20 million people are under winter weather alerts across the northern Plains, Midwest and Northeast.

Heavy snow and possible blizzard conditions will stretch from northern Nebraska to northern Minnesota Sunday, the National Weather Service said. Heavy snow up to a foot in some places has already fallen across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest over the last 24 hours.

Minnesota is grappling with slippery roads -- so slippery that school buses were sliding off roadways.

The winter storm will center over northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan by Monday.

"Severe travel disruptions are likely for these areas through Monday," the weather service said.

Additional snowfalls of 4 to 6 inches are expected across the Midwest and Northeast Sunday into Monday. Isolated locations, especially near the Great Lakes, could see up to a foot of additional snow.

Winter watches have also been issued for parts of upstate New York, New Hampshire, Vermont and parts of Massachusetts, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said. The sweater weather will last through Tuesday, Van Dam said, with more freezing rain, ice and sleet.

A significant ice storm is forecast for areas of the Northeast and interior New England tonight through Tuesday morning. Ice totals of up to three-quarters of an inch are forecast, but some isolated locations may see up to an inch. This is likely to cause havoc for travelers in addition to downed trees and power lines.

Showers in the Midwest

On the south side of the storm, rain is forecast for areas of the Ohio River Valley down to the Gulf of Mexico. About 2 to 4 inches of heavy rain is forecast for areas of the Ohio River Valley, and flood watches have been issued throughout the region.

A line of showers will move back into Chicago Sunday night, the weather service said, which could also produce gusty winds. In the Detroit area, there's a chance of thunderstorms Sunday, with up to 2 inches of rainfall possible by Monday, the weather service said.

"The good news is, it's not a winter storm," Van Dam said.

Snow showers are possible in parts of Detroit on Tuesday, the weather service said. Some "light snow" is also possible in Chicago on Monday, it said.

Severe storms are also forecast for parts of the Southeast today, where damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are the main threats.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories