Shooting at church in White Settlement, Texas, leaves three injured

The White Settlement, Texas, fire department dispatch confirmed they have responded to a shooting at a church in their city. Officials say 2 victims and the suspected shooter have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Dec 29, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Eric Levenson and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Three people were shot at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday, Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said.

Police got a call just before 10 a.m. about people with gunshot wounds at the church in White Settlement, a suburb just west of Fort Worth, Drivdahl said.

First responders found three people at the scene who had been shot, all of whom were taken to the hospital in critical condition, he said. The shooter is believed to be among the three injured, he added.

Video of the scene from CNN affiliate KTVT shows several agencies present -- including Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Fire Department and Medstar EMS. Several people can be seen outside the church, which is roped off by yellow police tape.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear about the shooting.

"As reports come in, please pray for any victims and their families, this congregation, and the law enforcement officials at the scene. My office will assist in any way needed," he said.

This is a developing story.

Once the fog clears on Sunday we will be seeing highs in the upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight Sunday we may even see a few light snow showers move through. Into the rest of the week highs will fluctuate between the 30s and 40s. We will also be dry for a spell with no sign or precipitation developing until after New Years day.
