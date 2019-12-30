Clear

Neil Innes, 'Monty Python' collaborator, dead at 75

Article Image

"Monty Python and the Holy Grail" has achieved cult film status. Here are some of the funniest moments.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Jack Guy and Sarah Dean, CNN

Neil Innes, a writer, musician and "Monty Python" collaborator, has died at the age of 75.

Innes was also part of the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and The Rutles, a Beatles parody group.

"Neil Innes passed away unexpectedly," his agent, Nigel Morton, told CNN on Monday.

Innes joined the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band while studying at Goldsmiths College School of Art in London in the early 1960s.

The group's biggest-selling single was "I'm the Urban Spaceman," which reached number 5 in the UK charts in 1968. The band broke up in 1970.

Innes then became part of the band GRIMMS and developed a close relationship with the "Monty Python" team in the mid-1970s, writing music for their albums and TV series, and appearing in both their large- and small-screen outings.

Innes later went on to form The Rutles, a pastiche of The Beatles, off the back of his work on a sketch show called "Rutland Weekend Television."

Music writer Mark Lewisohn was among those to pay tribute to Innes.

"Deeply saddened by the death of Neil Innes," he wrote on Twitter.

"Loved his brilliant witty music, loved him. Mankind will miss his wry sagely wisdom."

Comedian and actor Diane Morgan also tweeted farewell to Innes.

"One of the nicest people I've ever met and a towering talent," she wrote.

A statement posted on Innes' website Monday said he "died of natural causes" on Sunday, "quickly without warning and, I think, without pain."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 19°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 19°
Cameron
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 17°
Once the snow moves out Sunday we are in for a cold start to the week on Monday. Highs will only get into the mid 30s but wind gust will still be upwards of 20mph. This will bring wind chills into the teens for Monday morning and the 20s for the afternoon. Once we get through Monday we will start to warm up into the 40s. The sun will come out for a few days starting Tuesday, New Years Day will be sunny with highs brushing the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories