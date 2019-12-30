Clear

A promising Georgia Tech football recruit was hit and killed by a train in Florida

17-year-old Bryce Gowdy was hit and killed by a train one week before he was set to join the Georgia Tech football team.

Posted: Dec 30, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec 30, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

A 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Florida, has died a week before he was due to join Georgia Tech's football team.

Bryce Gowdy, who was a standout wide receiver on his high school football team, was transported to Broward Health North after a pedestrian accident involving a train, according to the Broward County Sheriff's office. He died at the hospital.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office did not have any other details on the incident and said the cause and manner of Gowdy's death would be determined by the medical examiner. CNN has reached out to the medical examiner's office.

Gowdy finished classes at Deerfield Beach High School a semester early so he could start classes and join Georgia Tech's football team on January 6, the school said in a release.

"Our entire Georgia Tech football family is devastated by the news of Bryce's passing," Georgia Tech football head coach Geoff Collins said. "Bryce was an outstanding young man with a very bright future. He was a great friend to many, including many of our current and incoming team members."

In the statement, Georgia Tech said Rivals.com, a network of websites that cover high school sports recruiting, considered Gowdy the 37th-ranked wide receiver in the country.

Tuesday will warm up a touch with highs in the lower to middle 40s but the Strong winds will continue to impact the area. Wind speeds will stay closer to 20mph Tuesday morning and we will see them fall back to a normal range of 10 - 15mph by the evening rush hour. Clouds should be on the way out through Tuesday giving us a beautiful New Years eve. Wednesday the warming trend continues and we will see highs in the 50s to ring in the new year.
