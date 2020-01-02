Clear
Woman's kidnapping was captured on a home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, police say

Las Vegas police released home security camera footage of a man attacking and dragging a woman into a car. CNN's Christine Romans reports.

By Faith Karimi, CNN

The woman runs up to a house in Las Vegas and bangs on the door. Seconds later, a man jumps out of a white sedan and sprints up to her. He throws her to the ground and kicks her in the stomach as she tumbles down the home's front steps.

"Why would you do that?" he yells.

"Stop, stop, please," she sobs as he hauls her away by the hair and drags her to the car.

The kidnapping incident was captured on a home surveillance video at 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, Las Vegas police said. The victim and her alleged captor have not been seen since and their identities are unknown.

Investigators described the victim as a white woman with dark hair who is between ages 20-30. During the attack, she was wearing blue, ripped jeans, a dark-colored long-sleeve shirt and dark boots.

The suspect is a black male with short black hair, and is about the same age as the woman, police said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt with dark colored horizontal stripes, dark colored pants and brown dress shoes.

The plates of the suspect's car are unknown, but it's believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas police at 702-828-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips leading to an arrest or indictment may be eligible for a cash reward, police said.

Thursday will start off cloudier than we have been in a couple of days with some light rain showers starting early. The heaviest rain will be impacting regions just South of the viewing area. Highs will start to decrease on Thursday only reaching the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we will see another round of snow flurries much like ones from last week. They should be on the lighter side but don't be surprised if there are some heavier pockets embedded within them.
