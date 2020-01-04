Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

These Indiana twins were born just 30 minutes apart, but in different decades

Article Image

Two twins in Indiana who were born within an hour of each other not only have different birthdays, but were born in different decades. CNN affiliate WISH reports.

Posted: Jan 4, 2020 10:10 PM
Updated: Jan 4, 2020 10:10 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

These two newborns might be twins, but they don't exactly share a birthday -- having been born in completely different years and decades.

Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello, of Pendleton, Indiana, rang in the new year in a special way: with one birth before and one birth after the clock struck midnight.

The twins -- Joslyn and Jaxon Tello -- weren't actually due until February 19. Gilliam went to Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital on New Year's Eve, concerned about a lack of fetal movement, according to CNN affiliate WBNS.

Joslyn was born at 11:37 p.m. on New Year's Eve in 2019, weighing 4 lbs. and 11 oz.

Exactly 30 minutes later, Jaxon came along, weighing 4 lbs. and 7 oz. And by then Indiana was already in 2020, meaning Jaxon has a completely different birth day, year and decade than Joslyn.

This will surely make for some interesting sibling rivalries growing up.

Parents Gilliam and Tello both expressed shock to WBNS.

"Earlier, we talked about it would be great to have them born on different dates," Tello said. "But here we are with this surprise - different dates, different years. That was definitely interesting for us for sure. We're still kind of speechless still."

Joslyn and Jaxon are both on feeding tubes and could be in the hospital for some time, WBNS reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 30°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 24°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Fairfax
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Sunday we will see wind speeds become even stronger, by 8 o'clock they will be greater 35mph. Our over night lows will be in the upper 30s, so Sunday morning's temperatures will feel like the lower 30s. Sundays highs will be in the 40s but it won't feel like it because winds will stay strong throughout the day. We won't be seeing the end of the strong winds for a while as they are expected to pick back up into Monday as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories