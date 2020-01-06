Clear

Puerto Rico rocked by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake, with more tremors expected

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Puerto Rico, with plenty of aftershocks expected, the US Geological Survey said. No major injuries were reported, according to the Puerto Rico Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo.

A damaging earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Monday, with plenty of aftershocks expected.

The magnitude 5.8 tremor happened at 5:32 a.m. ET, the US Geological Survey said.

It was centered about 8 miles south-southeast of Indios, Puerto Rico, at a depth of about 3.7 miles below ground.

No major injuries were reported, Puerto Rico Director of Emergency Management Carlos Acevedo said.

He said some homes were damaged in Guanica, and a home collapsed in Guayanilla.

Some victims of the earthquake posted photos of deep cracks in walls.

There were also reports of rock slides along Route 2, Acevedo said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake. But geologists warn of more tremors to come.

"More earthquakes than usual (called aftershocks) will continue to occur near the mainshock," the USGS said.

"When there are more earthquakes, the chance of a large earthquake is greater which means that the chance of damage is greater."

The agency advised anyone in or near vulnerable structures to be extra cautious and said those caught in potential quakes should drop, cover and hold on.

Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
