Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft

The Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime to win the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Posted By: By Allen Kim, CNN

Alabama's star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, has declared himself for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa announced his decision at a press conference Monday along with head coach Nick Saban.

Despite suffering a season-ending injury, Tagovailoa is likely to still be selected in the first round. He was considered a lock for the top five, but his draft stock took a hit after he dislocated his hip November 16 in a game against Mississippi State.

Tagovailoa finishes his career at Alabama with 7,442 passing yards, 87 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He set school records for passing touchdowns (87) and 300-yard passing games (10), according to ESPN.

Tagovailoa also led Alabama to a College Football Playoff Championship in 2017 -- leading a dramatic second-half comeback against Georgia -- for which he was named the game's offensive MVP.

It remains to be seen if Tagovailoa will be healthy enough to hold a pro day for teams before the draft, which begins April 23. But if he's able to make a full recovery from his hip injury, he should hear his name called early in the first round.

