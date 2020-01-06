Two children, ages 12 and 13, were shot after throwing snowballs at passing cars in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, police said.
The pair was hurling snowballs at passing cars with a group of children on Saturday evening, Milwaukee police said in a series of tweets.
One of the snowballs struck a white Toyota, and the driver of the car shot at the children, police said.
Police found the 12-year-old girl and the 13-year-old boy minutes apart. Both of their injuries were non-life-threatening.
Both children are being treated at a local hospital, police said.
Milwaukee police asked tipsters with information about the suspect or the incident to contact the department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477.
CNN reached out to Milwaukee police for further comment.
Related Content
- Kids, aged 12 and 13, shot by driver after throwing snowballs at passing cars
- Syria crisis snowballs -- and where is Trump?
- Capitol Chill: Flake, Booker engage in snowball 'duel'
- One boy fought a snowball ban in his town
- Deployed soldier's employer throws birthday party for his kids
- Elitch Gardens announces new free season pass for kids ages 3 to 5
- Student driver crashes car DMV
- 13 people were shot at a Chicago home, police say
- North Dakota's Rep. Cramer weighing 'snowball of encouragement' to run for Senate
- Snowball fights in Rome as Europe hit by 'beast from east' cold snap